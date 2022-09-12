Queen's corgis to be cared for by Prince Andrew

AFP via Getty Images The Queen strokes her dorgi Candy, in January 2022

Two of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will go to her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah - The Duke and Duchess of York.

The two corgis -Muick and Sandy - were given to the Queen as a present by Prince Andrew and his daughters in 2021.

The Queen also had a dorgi - a dachshund-corgi cross - named Candy - but it is not yet known if Candy will join them.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke" a person close to Prince Andrew told the BBC.

Where did the Queen's love of corgis come from?

Bettmann/getty images The Queen pictured with Susan at Balmoral Castle, in 1952 - the year she became Queen

Queen Elizabeth II loved dogs, and owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis during her lifetime.

Many of them were related to Susan - the dog she received as an 18th birthday present from her father in 1944.

The Queen first fell in love with corgis when she saw one at seven years old.

Her father then adopted one for the family in 1933 called Rozavel Golden Eagle - but nicknamed 'Dookie' after the kennel staff heard they would be adopted by the Duke of York.

Another corgi pup called Lady Jane was adopted a few years later.

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Princess Elizabeth with her first corgis - Dookie and Jane - at her childhood home in Piccadilly, London, July 1936

Throughout her lifetime the Queen never sold any of her puppies, they all stayed with her, or were given to breeders, relatives or friends.

Wherever the Queen went, her corgis came too - travelling from palace to palace on helicopters, trains, and in limousines.

At Buckingham Palace "there is a special corgi room where they have raised wicker baskets lined with cushions to keep draughts away" said royal author Penny Junor in her book All The Queen's Corgis.

At Christmas each of her corgis had their own stocking, filled by the Queen herself.