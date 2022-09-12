King Charles III's life in pictures so far

In a televised message King Charles III spoke to the nation for the first time as king following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. He described his mother as "an inspiration" and "an example" to him and to all his family. "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said, continuing "I pay tribute to my Mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."