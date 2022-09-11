play
What can we expect from the new King?

The UK has a new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, aged 96.

From now on, the Queen's eldest son will be known as King Charles III.

For most people in the UK, the Queen being on the throne is all they've ever known.

It means little is known about what sort of King Charles will be, and what life will be like with him as the head of state.

However, we do know about some of the big moments of his life that have taken place, which may give us some insight into how things may be in the future.

