Queen Elizabeth II: Details of Queen's funeral announced

Google Flowers and messages for the Queen continue to be left by members of the public across the UK

It has been announced that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September.

The day of the state funeral will also be a Bank Holiday - with many schools and shops closed.

A state funeral is a huge public memorial ceremony for an important person, to whom the whole country is paying tribute.

On Sunday, the Queen's coffin left Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for Edinburgh, where people will be given the chance to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Getty Images The Queen's coffin left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire where she died on Thursday

The Queen's coffin left Balmoral Castle on Sunday morning at the start of a six-hour journey, where it passed through towns and cities including Aberdeen and Dundee before arriving in Edinburgh.

It was driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in the Scottish capital.

Thousands of people lined the streets along the way to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Here's what will happen over the next few days.

Getty Images People in the village of Ballater near Balmoral lined the streets to pay their respects to the Queen

On Monday, the Queen will be at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh so that members of the public can see her coffin - a tradition known as lying in state.

Her Majesty's coffin will then be taken to London where the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days from Wednesday.

The public will be allowed to view the coffin during that time.

It is thought that hundreds of thousands of people will travel to London to pay their final respects.

It has also been announced that King Charles III will tour all four nations that make up the UK before the Queen's funeral - starting in Edinburgh on Monday.

He will be joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort and Liz Truss, the UK prime minister.

Getty Images The Queen will lie in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday

The government has said that a period of national mourning will last until the day of the state funeral.

The Queen's lying in state will end on the morning of Monday 19 September, when the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Westminster Abbey is a historic church where many of Britain's kings and queens were crowned, and it was also the place where Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip in 1947.

As well as the Royal Family, politicians and world leaders including US President Joe Biden, will attend Her Majesty's state funeral - which will also be broadcast on TV.

Getty Images The Queen's funeral will take place in London's Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September

It has also been announced that the day will be a Bank Holiday in the UK.

The Royal Family will observe a longer period of mourning for seven days after the funeral.

Huge crowds have continued to gather outside royal residences across the UK in order to lay flowers and remember the Queen.