Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Family come together to view tributes
Thousands of people have been gathering at royal residences across the UK to lay flowers and leave messages about what the Queen meant to them. Members of the Royal Family have been greeting well-wishers and looking at floral tributes.
Harry and Meghan have appeared at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers along with the new Prince and Princess of Wales - Catherine and William.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, joined other members of the Royal Family.
In a surprise appearance, the couples stopped to read the tributes, pointing out particular messages.
They also met with some of the thousands of people who had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived.
Harry and William have not been seen in public together since the funeral of the Queen's husband - the Duke of Edinburgh - in April last year.
In Aberdeenshire, the Queen's children - Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew - along with their families have been viewing tributes and meeting well-wishers outside Balmoral Castle.
It was the first time the members of the Royal Family had been seen together in public since the Queen's death on Thursday.
The family attended a prayer service at Crathie Kirk church, a place the Queen visited regularly during her stays at Balmoral, before meeting members of the public gathered outside the castle.
The crowd of well-wishers broke out into a round of applause as the Royal Family waved to them before returning inside.