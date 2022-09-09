What did King Charles say in his first address to the nation?

King Charles gave his address at 6pm on Friday evening

King Charles III has given his first address to the nation.

He delivered his speech from Buckingham Palace on Friday evening following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday 8 September.

It was part of a service held in honour of the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral in London which was attended by politicians including Prime Minister Liz Truss, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Hundreds of members of the British public were also in attendance.

Earlier in the day, many people gathered outside Buckingham Palace to lay flowers and leave tributes for the Queen who died at the age of 96.

Here are some of the key things King Charles said during his speech.

1. He paid tribute to his late mother

King Charles began his address by paying tribute to his late mother the Queen.

He described her as "an inspiration" and "an example" to him and to all his family.

"We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

He says hers was "a life well lived", adding she is "mourned most deeply in her passing".

2. He mentioned the nation and the Commonwealth

Reuters Members of the public gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for the service

King Charles not only spoke about the grief his family felt at the passing on the Queen, but the impact it had had on the nation and beyond.

"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he said.

"I pay tribute to my Mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."

3. He spoke about his role as the monarch

PA Media Lots of people watched King Charles' speech on TV

During his address, King Charles also spoke about the duties he'll be taking up as the new head of state.

"The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign's particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England - the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted," he said.

"In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."

Reuters Prime minister Liz Truss gave a speech during the service

4. He spoke about his family

The King mentioned his family in his speech and also highlighted some of the key roles they will be stepping into.

His wife Camilla is now the Queen Consort, while his son William becomes the Prince of Wales.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty." he said.

He also mentioned his second son Harry in his speech.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

PA Media The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby concluded the service with a reading and a blessing

5. He ended with some heartfelt words

The King ended his speech from the Palace by thanking his mother for all she did throughout her life.

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

"May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."