King Charles III: What can we expect from the new King?

The UK has a new monarch, it's after Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, aged 96.

From now on, the Queen's eldest son will be known as King Charles III. His wife Camilla becomes the Queen Consort, which is a term used for the spouse of the king.

Queen Elizabeth II's reign was longer than any other British monarch, lasting 70 years.

For most people in the UK, the Queen being on the throne is all they've ever known.

It means little is known about what sort of King Charles will be, and what life will be like with him as the head of state.

However, we do know about some of the big moments of his life that have taken place, which may give us some insight into how things may be in the future.

King Charles III's childhood

Getty Images Prince Charles (right) as a child

King Charles was born on the 14 November at Buckingham Palace in 1948. He was the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh went on to have three other children after Charles. Princess Anne was born in 1950, Prince Andrew was born in 1960, and Prince Edward was born in 1964.

The King's childhood was different to most people in the UK. From the moment he was born, he was one of the most famous people in the world, and it was expected that one day, he would be King.

Getty Images Prince Charles attended Cambridge University

But in other ways he went through the same things many of us do as we are growing up. He enjoyed aspects of his childhood, but at other times; however, he found it tough.

Charles' attended Cheam School, a boarding school in Berkshire, as a child. It was the same school his father had gone to when he was a young boy.

He went on to study at Gordonstoun School in Elgin, Eastern Scotland, and then studied archaeology and anthropology before later switching over to history at Cambridge University. He also spent a term at Aberystwyth University.

Adulthood

Getty Images Prince Charles kneels before Queen Elizabeth as she crowns him Prince of Wales

When he became an adult, Charles became Prince of Wales at a ceremony in Caernarfon Castle in 1969. Prince of Wales is the title given to the next in line to the throne.

1981 saw a big moment in his life. He married Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral. She then became the Princess of Wales.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana went on to have two children - Prince William, who was born in 1982, and Prince Harry, who was born in 1984.

Getty Images Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981

Charles was a devoted father, who wanted his two boys to have as normal a childhood as possible, something he felt he didn't really have himself.

But then followed a difficult period in his life. Prince Charles and his wife Princess Diana struggled with marital issues, and they decided to get divorced in 1996.

However, that wasn't the only hardship to come. A tragedy that shocked the world followed, when Princess died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of just 36.

Getty Images Prince Charles had sons Harry (left) and William (right) with Princess Diana

The funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, where Charles comforted his two young boys who had lost their mother.

Despite the difficult moments in his life, there have also been positive ones too.

Charles was proud to see his two boys grow up, and have families of their own.

Prince William married Catherine in 2011 and has three children with his wife, while Harry married Meghan in 2018 and went on to have two children.

Getty Images Prince Charles married Camilla in 2005

Charles himself also found happiness in his second marriage in 2005 to Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the Charles and his family.

Recently, Charles has had a strained relationship with Harry, who is no longer an active member of the Royal Family.

Looking to the future

Getty Images King Charles III with his mother Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's death marks the end of one era and the beginning of another. Moving forward, some things will change quickly, and some will happen over time.

King Charles' image will eventually appear on our money, our stamps, and new post boxes will have C:R on them, instead of E:R.

And even though he is already King, at some point he will be officially crowned, at Westminster Abbey.

We do already know about some of the King's interests and passions, from his focus on the environment and the fight against the impact of climate change, to the welfare of young people.

He is expected to say less on important issues now he is King.