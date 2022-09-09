Queen Elizabeth II's death: What is happening today?

Reuters
The death of Queen Elizabeth II means lots of events will be happening - to remember her rule and to mark a new King.
We'll keep you up to date with things as they happen on this page.
It's expected that many tributes will be paid to Queen Elizabeth II and while some events that were expected to happen will be cancelled, other events will take place as planned.
Here's what is expected to happen today, Friday 9 September.
- King Charles III will travel from Balmoral to London with his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort.
- The new King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace
- Parliament will gather at midday for MPs to pay respect to the Queen
- Also at midday, bells will toll in tribute to the Queen at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle
- At 1pm, gun salutes will be fired in Hyde Park and elsewhere
- The prime minister and other senior ministers will attend a remembrance service at St Paul's Cathedral
- The government is expected to confirm the period of national mourning
- King Charles III will make his first televised address to the nation as head of state