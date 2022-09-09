Queen Elizabeth II: World leaders pay tribute to 'kind-hearted Queen'

10 Downing Street The Queen with US President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill, last year at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

She is one of the longest-serving world leaders and has seen and met just about every world leader as she has travelled around the world.

Now, important people from around the world have been sharing their reactions to news of the Queen's death.

You can leave your message about the Queen by leaving a comment here.

Getty Images The Queen with her son, who will now be known as King Charles III

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have paid tribute to the Queen in a statement: "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered "sincere sympathies to the British government and people" following the Queen's death, adding: "Her passing is a great loss to the British people."

Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance Barack Obama , Former US President

Getty Images Her Majesty met Canada's Justin Trudeau several times, including earlier this year at Windsor

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said she had "an obvious deep and abiding love for Canadians" adding that he would miss their "chats" where she was "thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more".

"She was one of my favourite people in the world, and I will miss her so," he said, holding back tears.

France's president Emmanuel Macron said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and India's Narendra Modi at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his "memorable meetings" with the monarch during two UK visits.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness," he tweeted. "During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

Irish President Michael D Higgins honoured the Queen's "extraordinary sense of duty", which he said would "hold a unique place in British history".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change."

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times - here she greets excited crowds in Sydney in 1970

Queen Elizabeth visited Australia - a Commonwealth nation where she was head of state - 16 times, the only reigning monarch to head down under.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted that many had never known a world without her.

"Though the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm," he said in a statement.

"She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious, but steadfast too."

[The Queen] was extraordinary... The last days of the Queen's life captures who she was in so many ways, working to the very end on behalf of the people she loved, Jacinda Ardern , New Zealand's Prime Minister

Getty Images Kenya was always a special place for Queen Elizabeth - shown here alongside President Daniel arap Moi during a state visit in 1983

African leaders also shared tributes for Queen Elizabeth.

Kenyan President-elect William Ruto praised her "historic legacy" and said Kenyans would "miss the cordial ties she enjoyed" with the country.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, which is one of the newest nations to join the Commonwealth, said: "The Queen was a great friend of Africa and Africa showed her affection in return."

[I will] never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour Donald Trump , Former US President

Members of other royal families around the world have also been paying their respects.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands - who is Queen Elizabeth's fifth cousin - said he and Queen Maxima remembered the "steadfast and wise" monarch with "deep respect and great affection".

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, also a distant relative to Her Majesty, said: "She has always been dear to my family and a precious link in our shared family history."

And Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde said she was "an extraordinary personality... who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion".