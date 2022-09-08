Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes to Her Majesty

Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

Celebrities, politicians, sportspeople and religious leaders are among some of the people who have spoken out following the Queen's death.

The Queen who became the monarch at the age of just 25, passed away peacefully at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace has said.

Crowds have been gathering outside the palace, where a double rainbow appeared earlier, to pay their respects to the Queen.

EPA A rainbow appeared over the crowd gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon

The Royal Family will now enter a period of mourning, which means official engagements will be cancelled and union flags will be flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings, across the Armed Forces and in UK Posts overseas.

The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, is now King Charles III. He released a statement following his mother's death.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Getty Images Elizabeth became Queen at the age of 25

British politicians

Several politicians have paid tribute to the Queen.

Liz Truss, who became the new prime minister this week, gave a tribute to the late Queen at Downing Street.

"We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral," she said.

"The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

Getty Images

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family."

"Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign. It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time," Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said.

"We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II's life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch."

The UK's former prime minister Boris Johnson said: "This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her."

International leaders

Important people from around the world have also been sharing their reactions to news of the Queen's death.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have paid homage to the Queen."In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they said in a statement.

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Getty Images The Queen with her son Charles

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change."

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau said: "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives - and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."

France's president Emmanuel Macron said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Religious leaders

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby issued a statement following the Queen's death.

"May her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, rest in peace and rise in glory," he said.

"As she had done before she reminded us of a deep truth about ourselves, we are a people of hope who care for one another."

Chief Rabbi Mirvis said: "The Queen embodied the most noble values of British society. Throughout her extraordinary reign she conducted herself with grace and dignity and humility and was a global role model for distinguished leadership and selfless devotion to society."

Sportspeople

Football club Manchester United put out a statement.

"Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen," it said.

"The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family."

There was a minute's silence at during their match against Real Sociedad.

Getty Images

A number of footballers have spoken out following the Queen's death, including former England striker Gary Lineker.

Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died." he tweeted.

"A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty."

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling sent a message of sympathy to the Royal Family.

He said on Instagram: "My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time."

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen thanked the Queen for her service.

He tweeted: "RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Thank you Ma'am for your lifetime of service and dedication."