Your messages to the Queen and Royal Family

Last updated at 18:16
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The longest-serving monarch in British history passed away at Balmoral, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

Many people, including some of your parents and grandparents, will hardly remember a time before her rule.

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II will be coming from all around the world, and we'll be hearing many of them over the coming days.

You can leave your memories and your messages for the Queen and the Royal Family in the comments below.

Advice if you're upset by the news

