Six baby golden eagles moved into Southern Scotland

South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project The eagle chicks were relocated from the Highlands

Six golden eagle chicks have been moved to a secret location in Moffat, in Scotland.

Golden eagles are extremely rare in the UK, and so bird experts have been helping the population grow.

It's part of a project to bring more golden eagles into the area - and it's been a success! There's now a total of 39 golden eagles there, which is the highest number in 300 years.

These tiny chicks have spent the past few weeks preparing for the Southern Scottish habitat.

They're being brought down from the Scottish Highlands, which is usually a lot colder than further south!

Eagle facts The golden eagle is the national bird of lots of different countries including, Austria, Germany, Mexico, and Kazakhstan. They can dive at speeds of up to 150 miles an hour. In Mexico, golden eagles have been known to nest on top of telephone poles.

South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project The young eagles were released in the Moffat Hills during the summer

Experts hope to keep growing the golden eagle population in Moffat.

The golden eagle chicks were kept in an aviary - a special enclosure for birds - to help them get used to their new home.

Golden eagles like to have huge home territories - which are the main areas they rest and hunt in.

They usually nest up on cliff faces, or in large trees. Their large nests are known as eyries.

Getty Images

Their large nests need plenty of space!

While the birds are only small now, they will grow to up to 90cm in length, with brown feathers and an iconic golden-coloured head.

The first golden eagle chicks came to the area in 2018, and eight more were introduced there last year.

People in Moffat will be celebrating the arrival of the chicks in the Golden Eagle Festival, which kicks off next weekend!

