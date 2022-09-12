Magical Harry Potter-themed 50p coins to be released

The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint, which makes all the coins in the UK, is bringing out special Harry Potter-themed 50ps.

They mark 25 years since the first Harry Potter book was written.

The first one has just been launched and it features Harry himself on the front.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone came out in 1997, and went on to sell more than 120 million copies.

Getty Images

The book has been translated into 79 different languages.

As well as a coin with Harry's face on, there's also going to be some featuring Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts School, and the Hogwarts Express.

The Royal Mint

The picture of Harry has been drawn by Jim Kay, who created a fully illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

He says having his artwork on a coin "hasn't really sunk in yet".

The design on the coins has been created using special lasers, to keep the design as accurate as possible.

There's also a few extra special coins in the collection which - when put under a bright light - feature a lightning bolt and a number 25.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Let us know what you think about the coins in the comments.