Buckingham Palace says Queen is 'under medical supervision'

Getty Images The Queen met with Prime Minister Liz Truss in Balmoral on Tuesday

The Queen is currently being cared for by doctors who are concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says.

The Palace says she is "under medical supervision" - meaning that doctors are monitoring her.

But they say that she is also "comfortable" in her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her son Prince Charles has travelled to see her and is with her in Balmoral. Prince William is also said to be travelling to Scotland to see her.

MPs in Parliament have expressed their best wishes for her health with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss saying on social media: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

We'll bring you more on this story as it develops.