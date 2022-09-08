National Teddy Bear Day: We want to know about your favourite toy

Getty Images Lots of people sleep with teddy bears

What's warm, fluffy and known for giving great hugs?

If you said a teddy bear, you guessed right!

On 9 September it is National Teddy Bear Day and it's a time to celebrate some of our favourite furry friends - not excluding pets of course.

Many children have grown up with teddy bears or other soft toys and they've provided lots of fond memories for many.

Getty Images What's your favourite teddy bear memory?

Teddy bears have given cuddles at night to help people go to sleep, for some they've been a much-needed source of comfort during difficult times and they've also been great play companions.

And it's not just the stuffed bears in our real lives that many people have formed friendships with.

There are many fictional bears both on-screen and in books that are also loved.

Getty Images Winnie-the-Pooh is a character loved by many

Winnie-the-Pooh, known for his outrageous love of honey, has been entertaining children for more than 95 years, while Paddington Bear has been taking on epic adventures on the big screen. He even met the Queen this year!

There's also the comic strip character Rupert Bear, known for his bright yellow checked trousers and matching scarf, who is loved by both children and adults worldwide.

There's no doubt teddy bears are special toys and we want to know about yours! Do you have a favourite teddy bear? If so, what's it called and what's your favourite teddy bear memory? Let us know in the comments below.