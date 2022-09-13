Autumn TV: Which programmes are you most looking forward to?

Getty Images

The nights are drawing in, the leaves are changing colour and it's starting to feel cooler - autumn is on its way and with it, some top TV!

From celebrity talent shows, cooking competitions to the sparkly Strictly dancefloor, we're spoilt for choice this time of year.

We've got you covered - check out Newsround's autumn TV guide right here.

What's more, you can pick the ones you're most looking forward to below!

The Masked Dancer

ITV Pictures Who will be behind the masks in the new 2022 series?

The second series of The Masked Dancer is back as 12 new celebrities attempt to impress the judges with their fancy footwork and dazzling dance moves - all whilst dressed up in awesome animal costumes!

Former England striker Peter Crouch will be joining the judging panel, replacing comedian Mo Gilligan - perhaps we might see the football legend's special 'Robot dance' celebration make an appearance!?

Joining the judging line-up will be former Strictly pro dancer Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall. Joel Dommett will be back to present the show and Mo will return for a surprise appearance later in the series.

The programme is due to air on Saturdays at 6:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Strictly Come Dancing

It's time to brush up those lounge carpet moves - Strictly's back!

Strictly returns to our TV screens later this month on BBC One and iPlayer.

The series will start a week later than scheduled, following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The celebrity contestants have already been revealed. They'll be finding out who their professional dance partners are during the launch show on Friday 23 September, before they compete for the Glitterball trophy during the first live show, the day after on Saturday 24 September.

Former Newsround and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton will be putting on her dance shoes, alongside EastEnders actor James Bye, CBBC star Molly Rainford, singer and presenter Fleur East and superstar para-swimmer Ellie Simmonds - to name but a few!

The Voice UK

ITV Who will get the chairs spinning on The Voice this year?

The Voice UK is already on our telly... for its eleventh series!

Judges will-i-am, Anne-Marie, Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back on the famous spinning chairs, searching for the next superstar singer.

Emma Willis is once again presenting the show from the Blind Auditions to the Final. You can watch it on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Great British Bake Off

Channel 4 The twelve budding bakers are poised to impress with whisks and spoons at the ready!

The Great British Bake Off started this week. 12 new bakers put on their aprons and entered the nation's favourite tent.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back for Series 13, alongside hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

You can watch the show on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

Ninja Warrior UK

ITV Ninja Warrior UK is back... with a new twist!

A brand new series of Ninja Warrior UK returned to TV last week and it continues with more epic knockout competitions, obstacles courses and challenges.

There are some big changes this year - for the first time ever, they are looking for a female Ninja Warrior champion and a male Ninja warrior champion.

Contestants' speed and courage are put to the ultimate test as they race one another to glory. A team of professional athletes from around the world, known as Elite Ninjas, will also be determined to beat them in head-to head races.

Presenters Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara return to present the show. You can watch it on ITV on Saturdays at 5:30pm.

I'm A Celebrity

ITV It's back to the Australian jungle for this series' celebrities!

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is back this year... in the Australian jungle!

Over the last two years the show has been filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant and Dec will be returning to present the show's 22nd season, although the campmates have not been announced yet.

