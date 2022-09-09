Women's Super League: What to look out for as season starts this weekend

Getty Images

Fresh from the Lionesses' Euros success in the summer, the league season returns as the English Women's Super League (WSL) kicks off this weekend.

Thousands of girls, boys and supporters of all ages watched the Euro 2022 in England and it's hoped many of those same fans will turn up to stadiums up and down the country to watch WSL football.

In recent years, the top three of Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea have been dominant in the league, but this season could see a handful of teams join the race for the title and Champions League qualification.

Here are the top things to know ahead of the WSL's 22/23 league season.

New season, same champions?

Getty Images

Chelsea are the reigning WSL champions having won the league title for the third season in a row.

Emma Hayes' side came from behind to beat Man United on the final day of the campaign and pipped Arsenal to the top of the league table by just a point.

The big question this season is whether Chelsea has enough to make it four league titles in a row.

Players to look out for

Getty Images Kadeisha Buchanan (front) is the latest addition for WSL champions Chelsea

Chelsea have already strengthened their defence with the high-profile signing of Kadeisha Buchanan from Champions League winners, Lyon in France.

Buchanan is also an Olympic gold medallist after victory at Tokyo 2020 with Canada last year.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be determined to go that extra step further this season after narrowly missing out on the title last time.

In planning a push for the title they've managed to keep hold of one of their most important players, Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema, who renewed her contract following rumours she might leave.

Meanwhile Miedema's partner on and off the pitch Beth Mead, will be hoping to continue her amazing Euros form for Arsenal. After winning the trophy with England, Mead was given the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards.

Getty Images

Manchester United, who are steadily improving under manager Marc Skinner, will hope to push into the Champions League places and possibly challenge for the title.

Not only do United have England's Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo in their squad, they've just signed a future England star too.

Twenty-year-old English defender Maya Le Tissier has joined the club from Brighton and can play anywhere across the defensive back four positions.

Getty Images Three of England's Euros winning team, Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh have all left Man City this summer

Meanwhile, Manchester City have seen some big England stars leave the club, including Georgia Stanway who has gone to Bayern Munich in Germany, Keira Walsh who has moved to Barcelona in Spain in a record £400,000 deal and following her to Barcelona from City is also Lucy Bronze.

Champions League places

Getty Images Maria Thorisdottir of Manchester United and Khadija Shaw of Manchester City in action

Following a change to the UEFA Women's Champions League format, last season saw three - instead of two - of the top teams from the WSL qualify for the competition.

It's meant far more is at stake as sides battle for league places.

Last season saw a battle between the two Manchester rivals United and City, with City eventually coming out on top to get the Champions League qualification.

A returning giant: Liverpool are back

Getty Images

Liverpool won the Championship last season to earn promotion to the WSL.

It means they are back in the top division for the first time since 2020 when they were relegated on a points-per-game decision because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They've brought in Dutch forward and Euro 2017 winner Shanice van de Sanden to score the goals to carry them up the league table.

Opening weekend

Getty Images The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Spurs and Man United in the opening game of the 22/23 WSL season

Last season's fourth and fifth placed teams, Tottenham and Man United, will kick-off the WSL season on Saturday 10 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The remaining five fixtures will take place on Sunday 11 September, with reigning champions Chelsea taking on West Ham in the early kick-off.

Closing the opening weekend is a huge clash between potential title challengers Man City and Arsenal.