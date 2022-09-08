Buckingham Palace says Queen is 'under medical supervision'

Getty Images The Queen met with Prime Minister Liz Truss in Balmoral on Tuesday

The Queen is currently being cared for by doctors who are concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says.

The Palace says she is "under medical supervision" - meaning that doctors are monitoring her.

They say that she is resting and "comfortable" in her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her son Prince Charles has travelled to see her and is with her in Balmoral. Her grandsons, Prince William and Harry, and her other children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are also either in Scotland or currently travelling to see her.

MPs in Parliament have expressed their best wishes for her health with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss saying on social media: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

The Queen in Balmoral

Getty Images The Queen has been spending her summer break in Balmoral Castle in Scotland

The Queen has been on a summer break in her home in Balmoral since July but met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss there on Tuesday.

This was a break from tradition in her 70 year reign, as usually the Queen would meet with a new prime minister for the first time at Buckingham Palace, in London.

Messages of support and concern from politicians and leaders

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 70th year on the throne in June

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "deeply worried" by the news, while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "profoundly concerned" and sending her thoughts and wishes to the Queen.

Wales' first minister, Mark Drakeford, said: "I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today."

We'll bring you more on this story as it develops.