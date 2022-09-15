Motsi Mabuse: I'll be on Strictly as long as they want me!

PA Media Motsi Mabuse has been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2019

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has said she will remain on the show for as long as she's wanted.

The 41-year-old told Prima Magazine that she has no plans to leave any time soon, despite her sister Oti announcing earlier this year that she will not be returning to the programme.

Motsi joined the judging line-up in 2019 and will star again this year alongside head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke.

Motsi said that she was "sad" her sister will not be on the show this year, but that she will "continue to fly the Mabuse flag on Strictly."

Oti Mabuse lifting the glitterball trophy with comedian Bill Bailey in 2020.

Oti was a professional dancer on Strictly for seven years and won the show for two years in a row - once in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher, and again in 2020 with comedian Bill Bailey.

The South African-born dancers appeared together on the BBC dance competition for a number of years.

But judge Motsi says she respects her sister's decision to leave.

"I'll always worry about my sister, but I have to respect her decision and let her go. She's proven that she can more than protect herself and push herself to new heights."

Leading a double life

Mosti joined the show in 2019 when they had a VERY special guest

The judge also revealed that she leads a double life once the show begins - as she commutes between her home in Germany and the Strictly ballroom in the UK.

"From Monday to Friday, I lead a totally different life. I live in the forest; I take my child to playgroup in my pyjamas; I work out and sleep.

"Then, on Friday and Saturday, I glam it up, before returning to my 'real' life."

But she says she doesn't want her daughter to follow her into show business!

Motsi Mabuse in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Special.

Motsi grew up with dancing a part of everyday life.

When she was about six years old her mother started workout classes for women in their home town in South Africa and laer she set up a dance school for children.

Motsi revealed that despite her dad wanting her to become a floor layer like him, she began dedicating all her spare time to dancing.

"I loved the freedom it gave me, and being able to express myself through my body", she explained.

Before Strictly, Mosti appeared on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, initially as a professional dancer but later as a judge on the show.