play
Watch Newsround

What do you want from the new prime minister?

The UK now has a new prime minister.

Liz Truss met with the Queen on Tuesday this week where she was invited to form a government.

She later delivered her first speech outside number 10 Downing Street where she set out her key priorities as the UK's new leader.

This included cutting taxes, which is money adults pay to the government, tackling the energy crisis and improving people's access to services provided by the NHS.

We've been speaking to children to find out what they think Liz Truss should do as prime minister. Here's what they had to say.

Watch more videos

What do you want from the new prime minister?
Video

What do you want from the new prime minister?

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

Press Pack: Flora sees the solar system - in art form!
Video

Press Pack: Flora sees the solar system - in art form!

How do you play NFL Flag?
Video

How do you play NFL Flag?

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?
Video

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

What's in this week's Strange News?
Video

What's in this week's Strange News?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

liz-truss.

What do you want from the new prime minister?

comments
popstars.

Which track is the UK's 'Song of the Summer'?

comments
Ricky.
play
1:55

Behind the scenes at Downing Street!

Newsround Home