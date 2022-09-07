What do you want from the new prime minister?

The UK now has a new prime minister.

Liz Truss met with the Queen on Tuesday this week where she was invited to form a government.

She later delivered her first speech outside number 10 Downing Street where she set out her key priorities as the UK's new leader.

This included cutting taxes, which is money adults pay to the government, tackling the energy crisis and improving people's access to services provided by the NHS.

We've been speaking to children to find out what they think Liz Truss should do as prime minister. Here's what they had to say.