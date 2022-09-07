play
What do you want from the new prime minister?

Last updated at 16:05
comments
View Comments (14)
What do you want from new prime minister Liz Truss?

It's official - the UK now has a new prime minister.

Liz Truss met with the Queen on Tuesday this week where she was invited to form a government. She takes over from former Conservative leader Boris Johnson.

The prime minister later delivered her first speech outside number 10 Downing Street where she set out her key priorities as the UK's new leader.

This included cutting taxes, which is money adults pay to the government, tackling the energy crisis and improving people's access to services provided by the NHS.

liz-truss.Reuters
Liz Truss is the new Conservative party leader and prime minister
liz-truss-and-cabinet-members.Reuters
Liz Truss with members of her newly appointed cabinet

She also chose which members of Parliament, or MPs, will form part of her cabinet.

The cabinet is a special group of the most senior members of the government and each member oversees a particular area.

As Liz Truss settles into her role, we want to know what you want from the new prime minister? Are there are big issues you want her to address or perhaps there's something which affects you personally which you believe the government should be looking into?

Whatever it may be, we want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.







Your Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • There are so many great changes Liz Truss could make, including tackling poverty and helping Ukraine with the War. I don’t want her to cut school days, I want her to tackle the bigger problems - where lives are at risk. We need to go to school, people need to work, so they can afford to power their house. So many people are struggling right now. So many people are in trouble. So we need to come together as a country and fight the wrong in the world.

  • Make sure its not just football at school. Some people dont wanna be pro footy or rugby players! 🙄Some teachers are oblivious to that! 🙄 make more time for the people who want to be famous, successful authors! That’s what school is for to learn things! I learn most of the stuff about English thanks to J.K.Rowling!

  • I want her to help everyone have a home and be able to feed themselves!

  • I definitely want her to tackle climate change and Global warming!

  • I think as the new priminister I would like Liz Truss to tackle the cost of living crisis and help the environment. :⁠-⁠) ♻️🌍

    • MidnightBluePenguin replied:
      Me too!

  • I want her to make the uk a better place and just be a lot better than bojo. (Just my opinion)

  • I want her to change the rules and make all work ( including school and jobs) four days

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • I also want her to tackle climate change

  • I want her to stop inflation rising

  • Less testing and exams in schools and lots more time for Music, Art, Drama and everything creative!

    • hpgwfan07 replied:
      Good idea about drama












