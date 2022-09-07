What do you want from the new prime minister?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What do you want from new prime minister Liz Truss?

It's official - the UK now has a new prime minister.

Liz Truss met with the Queen on Tuesday this week where she was invited to form a government. She takes over from former Conservative leader Boris Johnson.

The prime minister later delivered her first speech outside number 10 Downing Street where she set out her key priorities as the UK's new leader.

This included cutting taxes, which is money adults pay to the government, tackling the energy crisis and improving people's access to services provided by the NHS.

Reuters Liz Truss is the new Conservative party leader and prime minister

Reuters Liz Truss with members of her newly appointed cabinet

She also chose which members of Parliament, or MPs, will form part of her cabinet.

The cabinet is a special group of the most senior members of the government and each member oversees a particular area.

As Liz Truss settles into her role, we want to know what you want from the new prime minister? Are there are big issues you want her to address or perhaps there's something which affects you personally which you believe the government should be looking into?

Whatever it may be, we want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.