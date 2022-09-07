London bus named after England star Chloe Kelly

BBC / Getty Images

Star footballer Chloe Kelly has had a London bus named in her honour!

The Lioness, who scored England's winning goal against Germany in this year's Euros final, was given the opportunity to ride on the red double decker along a route she used to take to Wembley Stadium when she was younger.

While she now plays for Manchester City, Chloe was born and raised in West London, training with Queen's Park Rangers and Arsenal.

Chloe was delighted, saying "I never thought I'd see my name on a London bus - something just as iconic as the trophy."

Transport for London Chloe Kelly used to take the 92 route to Wembley Stadium when she was younger

As a Londoner, Chloe was used to getting public transport to training and to watch football games.

She said: "I used to take the 92 bus as a kid so it is incredible all these years later to be on a 92 bus with my name on it.

"The route brings back so many memories for me so this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Transport for London also celebrated the Lionesses' legacy with posters in their bus shelters along route 92.

Chloe said she hoped that the bus and the posters might inspire other young people to take up football.

TfL's interim customer and revenue director Julie Dixon said: "We hope that everyone getting on and off at Wembley Stadium will be inspired by the posters, and remember that every great journey starts somewhere - perhaps on one of our buses."