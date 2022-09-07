Chelsea FC: Club announce Thomas Tuchel sacked as head coach

Getty Images Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League

Chelsea have announced that they have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The news comes the day after the west London side lost their opening Champions League group game to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0.

Tuchel had been in charge of Chelsea since January 2021 and helped the Blues win the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup in his time as manager.

In a statement, the club said the owners believe it is "the right time" to bring in a new head coach.

What happened?

EPA Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in last year's Champions League final

Chelsea have had a slow start to the Premier League season, losing two of their first six matches to Leeds and Southampton and are currently sixth in the table.

They also suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League group game on Tuesday night.

In a statement Chelsea paid tribute to Tuchel and thanked him and his staff for their efforts during their time with the club saying that "Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history."

The club added that its new owners believed it was the "right time" to bring in a new head coach and that Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team until a new manager is announced.

Getty Images Thomas Tuchel became Chelsea head coach in January 2021

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after just 20 months in charge.

Tuchel was appointed as head coach in January 2021 and guided the club to their second ever Champions League title just four months later.

He also went on to add the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

Brighton manager Graham Potter, former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane are among the favourites to replace Tuchel at Chelsea.