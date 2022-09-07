play
New UK prime minister: How the day unfolded

It was a busy day in the world of politics on Tuesday as Boris Johnson left number 10 and met the Queen at her Scottish residence in Balmoral Castle, to officially resign as prime minister.

Liz Truss then became the UK's new prime minister after being officially asked by the Queen to form a new government, in a separate meeting with the monarch at Balmoral a short while later.

She's taken over from Boris Johnson after winning a vote to become the new leader of the Conservative party.

Ricky looks at how the historic day unfolded.

