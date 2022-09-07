Free school meals start for children in Wales

Getty Images

All primary school children in Wales will be getting free lunches in school by 2024, with students aged 4 and 5 starting to get free school meals this week.

This is part of a plan by the Labour Welsh government and Plaid Cymru to help support families across the nation.

Eight local authorities in Wales will start offering Year 1 and Year 2 pupils access to free school meals this term.

Plaid Cymru and the Welsh government have also announced that full-time pupils in nurseries will be able to have free dinners.

But the scheme has been criticised by the Welsh Conservative party, as they are concerned that wealthy families will be benefitting from free school food when they can afford to pay for meals themselves.

While the aim is for all primary school children to receive free school dinners by 2024, some councils like Wrexham, Pembrokeshire and Conwy are hoping to bring that date forward to September 2023.

This means that all primary school students in these areas could be having free school meals by the next school year.

Who will be getting free school meals in Wales this week? Children aged seven and under who go to primary school who live in the following councils will start getting free school meals this week: •Blaenau Gwent •Ceredigion •Conwy •Monmouthshire •Newport •Pembrokeshire •Torfaen •Vale of Glamorgan And these councils are offering free school meals to children in reception and year 1: •Anglesey •Caerphilly •Gwynedd

Why are free school meals important?

There's a long history behind free school meals in the UK.

And there are many benefits for students who are well-fed and who have access to nutritious food.

In particular they may be able to focus better at school and have more energy.

Free school meals were first offered to students way back in 1944.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, footballer Marcus Rashford launched a campaign to tackle child food poverty over the summer holidays.

He encouraged the government to provide free meals to children who needed them.

Why are Wales providing free school meals now?

The plan to offer free school meals to pupils in Wales was first announced in November 2021.

The former Children's Commissioner for Wales, Sally Holland, said that it would help "[prepare] children for life".

With the cost of living crisis impacting many families in the UK right now, there has been a call for the government to do more to make sure children don't go hungry.

Free food at school can help support lots of families who might be struggling to pay their bills.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Families throughout Wales are under huge pressure because of the cost-of-living crisis and we are doing everything we can to support them.

"Extending free school meals to all primary schools is one of a number of measures we are taking to support families through this difficult time."

And Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price who worked with Wales' Labour government to launch this scheme said the policy would mean "no child will need to go hungry while they are in class".

But the Welsh Conservative party are concerned that some families will be getting free school meals when they don't need them.

They are concerned that there are "limited resources" and that money spent on providing free food should go where it is needed most.

For example, some schools in England and Wales have had to remove some food items from their menus because of rising prices.

What are the rules where I live?

England

All children who go to a state school and who are in reception years, Year 1 and year 2 are allowed to get free school meals.

After Year 2, students at state schools whose families earn below a certain amount of money or who receive certain government benefits are allowed free school meals until they leave full-time secondary education.

Some councils provide free school meals for all primary school students.

Scotland

All students at local council schools who are studying in primary 1 to 5 are allowed to have free school meals.

After Year 5, students at state schools whose families earn below a certain amount of money or who receive certain government benefits are allowed free school meals until they leave full-time secondary education.

Some local councils also offer free breakfast and snacks like milk and fruit for students.

Scotland is hoping to be able to provide free school meals to all primary school students in the future.

Northern Ireland

Students at state schools whose families earn below a certain amount of money or who receive certain government benefits are allowed free school meals until they leave full-time secondary education.

Pre-school pupils and students at special schools are also allowed free milk.

Across the UK, students at private or fee-paying schools and students who are home-schooled are not usually given access to free school meals.

They are usually only provided for students at state schools - these are schools that are funded by the government.