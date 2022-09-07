Wales into the Women's World Cup play-offs for first time

Getty Images Wales will find out their play-off opponent on Friday

Wales are in the Women's World Cup qualifying play-offs for the first time ever.

They drew their final group match 0-0 against Slovenia in Cardiff to gain themselves a place - finishing second in their group.

Wales will be in the play-off draw this Friday to compete for a place at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said she is proud to represent the nation.

"I'm so pleased for the players, they deserve everything that they get," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"Now we want even more. We don't mind who we get in the draw, we don't have a preference," she added.

England get 10 against Luxembourg!

Getty Images England's Nikita Paris celebrating their 10-0 win

England's Lionesses beat Luxembourg 10-0 for a second time in row. They end qualifying with 80 goals scored and none conceded! How's that for some stats?!

They were already through to the World Cup qualifiers, and the Euro 22 winners did not disappoint as they dominated the match in Stoke.

Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead scored one goal and assisted two, with Manchester United's Ella Toone doing the same.

Georgia Stanway and Bethany England both scored 2 goals each and Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris completed the score sheet.

Northern Ireland

Reuters Northern Ireland celebrate after Latvia scored three own goals

Northern Ireland haven't qualified for the World Cup, but in their game they were gifted three own goals in their 3-1 win over Latvia.

Even though Northern Ireland could not progress to the World Cup play-offs, they finished third place in their World Cup 2023 qualifying group behind Euro 2022 winners England and Austria.

Scotland

Getty Images Scotland celebrate their win over the Faroe Islands

Scotland are already in the play-offs, but they beat the Faroe Islands by a whopping 6-0 in their final qualifier.

Nicola Docherty scored the opener before strikes from Caroline Weir, Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas - all just six minutes in the first half of the match!

Rachel Corsie and Jen Beattie scored the fifth and sixth goals for the team.