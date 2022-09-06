Harry Potter: 'Father and son' Jason Isaac and Tom Felton reunite

@t22felton/Instagram Like father, like son - Tom Felton posted this adorable snap on Instagram!

Families hold a special place in lots of people's hearts and for some, this isn't just limited to the ones they have off-screen!

Tom Felton, who played wizard Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, posted a heart-warming picture on Instagram with Jason Isaac, who played his father Lucius Malfoy in the movies.

The duo worked alongside one another in all of the Harry Potter films, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone which was released back in 2001, to the final movie Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows II in 2011.

They also both took part in in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary film Return to Hogwarts, which saw many of the cast members come together once again.

The epic 'family reunion' came about as Jason was showing support for his on-screen son, who is currently starring in a West End Play.

Both actors shared separate images of their meeting, complete with sweet captions.

"My father heard about this play i was in," Tom posted on his Instagram account, along with a picture of the pair both looking very happy.

@therealjasonisaacs/Instagram Jason looked very proud of Tom in the picture he shared on social media

And Jason looked like a truly proud father in his Instagram post with his Harry Potter co-star.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today..." he shared on social media.

"Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

It's clear fans were also excited by the father and son reunion, with the posts on each of their Instagram accounts gaining thousands of likes.

This lovely reunion has got us thinking - if you could see any on-screen co-stars come together once again, who would it be and why? Let us know in the comments!