In Pictures: Liz Truss appointed as the new UK prime minister
It was a busy day in the world of politics as Boris Johnson left number 10 and Liz Truss stepped into her new role.
The day began with Boris Johnson making his final speech outside the famous black door of 10 Downing Street. In it he called himself "a booster rocket" that had "fulfilled its function".
Mr Johnson was joined by supporters and Downing Street staff, as well as his wife Carrie Johnson.
Mr Johnson then travelled to offer his official resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. During her 70-year-reign the monarch, 96, has had an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace in London, but broke with tradition on this occasion.
The Queen later greeted her 15th PM Liz Truss. She was officially invited by Her Majesty to form a government. This the 14th time in her 70-year reign the monarch has done this, as Winston Churchill was already prime minister when she ascended to the throne. The Queen's audience with a new prime minister is one of her key roles as head of state.
Ms Truss left a very rainy Aberdeenshire to travel back to London. The new Prime Minister is expected to make a speech at Downing Street later on Tuesday.