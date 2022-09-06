Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street - 'This is it, folks!'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 'This is it folks' - Boris Johnson's speech in full

The UK's current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a final speech as he leaves Downing Street.

During his speech he praised his government for carrying out Brexit, supporting Ukraine, and rolling out the Covid vaccine.

He announced his resignation - meaning he was stepping down from his job - in July earlier this year, after more than 50 people from his own party resigned in protest over his leadership.

Boris Johnson will be replaced by Liz Truss, who was chosen to be the new leader of the Conservative party on Monday.

Boris and his wife Carrie leaving Downing Street before his speech

He said he's confident in Ms Truss and called for the party to get behind her and "deliver for the people of this country". "That's what this country wants, that's what they need, and that's what they deserve." He said.

Mr Johnson will now travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he'll meet the Queen and formally resign.

He will then hand power over to Ms Truss, who will be formally appointed by the Queen before making her first speech as prime minister.

Ms Truss - who is the UK's third female prime minister - will then pick her cabinet - a special group of around 20 senior government ministers who look after specific things like Education, Transport and the Environment.

Mr Johnson has not said publicly said what he will do after leaving office but some people think that he might stay as an MP for his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.