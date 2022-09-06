Boris Johnson: "This is it, folks!"

The UK's current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a final speech as he leaves Downing Street.

During his speech he talked about his government getting Brexit done, their support for Ukraine and the Covid vaccine rollout.

He announced his resignation - meaning he was stepping down from his job - in July earlier this year.

His decision to give up his job came after a challenging week in which more than 50 people from his own party - from ministers to aides - resigned in protest over his leadership.

Boris Johnson will be replaced by Liz Truss, who was chosen to be the new leader of the Conservative party on Monday.

He said he's confident in Ms Truss and called for the party to get behind her and 'deliver for the people of this country'.

Mr Johnson will now travel to Aberdeenshire where he'll meet the Queen and formally resign.