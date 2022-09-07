Song of the summer: Which songs were the most played in the UK?

Getty Images

The UK's Official Chart Company have revealed a list of the most played songs this summer.

In at the top spot this year is Kate Bush's 1985 hit Running Up That Hill.

The song was streamed a whopping 86.6 million times between June and August - more than any other song- and was the most downloaded song of the summer, with 42,000 sales.

The tune was made popular again recently when it was featured on Netflix show Stranger Things and was popular on TikTok.

But who else made the cut? Take a look below to find out...

Which songs were the most played this summer in the UK?

Getty Images

Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush As It Was - Harry Styles Afraid To Feel - LF SYSTEM Green Green Grass - George Ezra Go - Cat Burns About Damn Time - Lizzo Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta/Hill/Henderson Break My Soul - Beyonce Last Last - Burna Boy Late Night Talking - Harry Styles.

Do you agree with this list? Or do you think some songs should be higher? Let us know in the comments, and vote below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.