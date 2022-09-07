play
Song of the summer: Which songs were the most played in the UK?

Last updated at 10:39
music.Getty Images

The UK's Official Chart Company have revealed a list of the most played songs this summer.

In at the top spot this year is Kate Bush's 1985 hit Running Up That Hill.

The song was streamed a whopping 86.6 million times between June and August - more than any other song- and was the most downloaded song of the summer, with 42,000 sales.

The tune was made popular again recently when it was featured on Netflix show Stranger Things and was popular on TikTok.

But who else made the cut? Take a look below to find out...

Which songs were the most played this summer in the UK?
popstars.Getty Images
  1. Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
  2. As It Was - Harry Styles
  3. Afraid To Feel - LF SYSTEM
  4. Green Green Grass - George Ezra
  5. Go - Cat Burns
  6. About Damn Time - Lizzo
  7. Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta/Hill/Henderson
  8. Break My Soul - Beyonce
  9. Last Last - Burna Boy
  10. Late Night Talking - Harry Styles.

Do you agree with this list? Or do you think some songs should be higher? Let us know in the comments, and vote below!

