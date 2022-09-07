Song of the summer: Which songs were the most played in the UK?

The UK's Official Chart Company have revealed a list of the most played songs this summer.
In at the top spot this year is Kate Bush's 1985 hit Running Up That Hill.
The song was streamed a whopping 86.6 million times between June and August - more than any other song- and was the most downloaded song of the summer, with 42,000 sales.
The tune was made popular again recently when it was featured on Netflix show Stranger Things and was popular on TikTok.
But who else made the cut? Take a look below to find out...
- Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- Afraid To Feel - LF SYSTEM
- Green Green Grass - George Ezra
- Go - Cat Burns
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta/Hill/Henderson
- Break My Soul - Beyonce
- Last Last - Burna Boy
- Late Night Talking - Harry Styles.
