Space: What can you spot in the sky this week?

Getty Images Saturn will be visible all night on Wednesday

If you're a keen astronomer, there are some cool things going on in space this week that you can look out for.

First up, the ringed planet Saturn will be visible all night on Wednesday. It'll also be close to the Moon, so you'll be able to see both in the night sky.

If you're using a telescope, you may even be able to spot Saturn's many rings!

Later in the week on 10 September, there will be a full Harvest Moon.

The Harvest Moon is the name given to the full Moon that takes place closest to the autumn equinox. It's called a Harvest Moon because the Moon is particularly bright and rises early.

In the past, this allowed farmers to extend their working day and work by the light of the extra-bright Moon, gathering crops to prepare for the winter months, hence the name 'harvest'.

This year's Harvest Moon will be most visible at around 1am in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Getty Images This month's full Moon is a Harvest Moon

Did you know? Each month, the full Moon has a different name! These are: January - Wolf Moon

February - Snow Moon

March - Worm Moon

April - Pink Moon

May - Flower Moon

June - Strawberry Moon

July - Buck Moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Corn Moon

October - Hunter's Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon

There'll be even more cool space activity to spot on Sunday 11 September. The planet Jupiter will sit bright in the night sky close to the nearly full Moon.

And that's not all Jupiter has in store for us this September. The gas giant planet will reach what's known as opposition later this month, which means that as Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter, the planet will appear as though it is opposite the Sun.

At the point where the Sun is setting in the west and Jupiter is rising in the east, Jupiter will appear to be opposite the Sun in the sky.

Only the planets further away from the Sun than Earth can be in opposition and it happens to each planet once a year. Planets can be easier for us to see at this time because they tend to be closer to Earth in their orbits around the Sun.

