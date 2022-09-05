Corn kid: Why are people singing about corn on TikTok?

Recess therapy/youtube Tariq really loves corn!

"It's corn!"

If you've been on the internet over the past week you might have seen a lot of people talking and singing about a certain golden vegetable.

It's all down to a song called It's Corn, which has been played more than 64 million times, and liked more than eight million times on TikTok!

Even celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o, Ashley Tisdale and Kevin Bacon have got involved.

But why?! I hear you ask - well it's all because of a boy called Tariq from the US...

Who is the Corn Kid?

Recess therapy/youtube Tariq and Julien taking a corn break

The Corn Kid - also known as Tariq - was interviewed by Julian Shapiro-Barnum for a YouTube series called Recess Therapy, in August.

As part of the series Julian chats to lots of different kids about the things they are passionate about, and for Tariq, that's corn!

In the video Tariq chatted about his favourite toppings to put on corn, making sure you take a corn-break, how to make corn-friends, sharing his corn-inspired dance moves, and even wishing everyone a "corntastic day!"

Where did the 'It's Corn' song come from?

schmoyoho/youtube The song was posted on the Schmoyoho YouTube and TikTok channels

A group of musicians called The Gregory Brothers liked Tariq's interview so much they decided to turn it into a song.

And so 'It's Corn' was born!

The Gregory Brothers (or Schmoyoho) is made up of four people called Evan, Andrew, Michael, and Sarah who like to make "songs out of things that were previously not songs."

They're popular for their song remixes, turning things like news interviews into funny songs and posting them online.

Their songs have been watched more than a billion times on YouTube.

So far 'It's Corn' has been listened to more than a million times on the music streaming service Spotify.

The money earnt by the song will be split between The Gregory Brothers, Tariq and Recess Therapy.

Tik tok Ashley Tisdale, Lupita Nyong'o and Kevin Bacon have all joined in the corn love!

The song went viral after being shared online, with people duetting and singing along to it.

Actresses Lupita Nyong'o (From Black Panther) and Ashley Tisdale (from High School Musical) have shared videos of themselves singing along to the song on their social media.

Actor Kevin Bacon even played the guitar with an ear of corn and sang along to the song.

What do you think? have you heard the corn song? Which vegetable would you sing about?