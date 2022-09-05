Internet, heating and activities - schoolchildren on cost of living changes

Children at a primary school in Dundee have been telling Newsround about the changes they have noticed because of rising costs.

The cost of living crisis has been caused by the price of things going up, but the amount of money people are getting hasn't gone up as much.

For many people it means they have to make tough choices on how to spend their money and what they need to cut back on.

Sometimes it means cutting back on treats or extra activities and sometimes it means having to reduce how much they spend on things like food and fuel.