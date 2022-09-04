Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet this year's bakers

Channel 4 Top row: James, Abdul, Janusz, Carole, Kevin, Will, Dawn. Bottom row: Maisam, Rebs, Sandro, Maxy, Syabira

Get ready to dust down those aprons and roll up your sleeves!

The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens later this month, on Tuesday 13 September.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back in the Bake Off tent, along with hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

And now, the Great British Bake Off team has announced the people taking part in this year's series too. Check out the fresh batch of bakers below!

Twitter/@BritishBakeOff The official British Bake Off Twitter account shared an image of the judges and hosts on social media

Abdul

Abdul's interest in baking began when he and his colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks.

Matcha is among his favourite flavours.

Carole

Carole loves creating crazy and colourful bakes that are inspired by her passion for gardening.

She says she watched videos online to teach herself the finer techniques of decoration.

Dawn

Dawn describing herself as an artist in and out of the kitchen and prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail.

Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty.

James

James loves playing board games and is a huge music fan too.

He loves autumnal ingredients - such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.

Love Productions Last year, amateur baker and chief engineer Giuseppe Dell'Anno from Bristol took home the top prize

Janusz

Janusz was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on a Saturday in Poland, where he grew up.

He describes his baking style as "cartoon-like" and "colourful" and loves adding a Polish twist to British food.

Kevin

Kevin is a talented musician who plays the saxophone, flute, piano and the clarinet too!

He loves using the best seasonal ingredients and experimenting with interesting combinations of fruits, herbs, nuts and spices in his baking.

Maisam

At 18 years old, Maisam is the youngest baker in the tent this year.

She has been baking since she was about 13 years old, and her favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage - she loves the tang of olives, the sweetness of dates and the nuttiness of sesame seeds!

Maxy

Maxy's favourite flavours link to her Scandinavian upbringing.

She began baking five years ago, and uses her strong artistic skills to create beautifully decorated celebration cakes.

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back in the Bake Off tent, along with hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding

Rebs

Rebs grew up in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture - she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.

Her earliest baking memory is helping her mum in the kitchen, and eating her granny's famous lemon meringue pies!

Sandro

Sandro is passionate about dancing - anything from breakdance to ballet!

He likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage - the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.

Syabira

Syabira loves gaming and only started baking five years ago.

She is all for giving Malaysian flavour twists to British classics - chicken rendang Cornish pasties are a particular favourite!

Will

Will's passion for baking began at a very early age when he was just two years old and his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts.

His favourite flavours are salted caramel and paprika (but not at the same time).