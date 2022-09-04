The Hundred final: Trent Rockets and the Oval Invincibles crowned champions

PA Media Trent Rockets and the Oval Invincibles celebrate with their trophies

Trent Rockets were crowned men's Hundred champions for the first time after beating Manchester Originals by two wickets in a nail-biting final at Lord's.

Captain Lewis Gregory secured victory as he finished 17 not out, with just two balls to spare.

In the women's final, Oval Invincibles won the title for the second year in a row, as they beat Southern Brave by five wickets in a repeat of last year's final.

The Hundred is a fairly new form of cricket, having been introduced for the first time in 2021. It's designed to make the game faster, more exciting and easier to follow.

Did you watch The Hundred? Are you a cricket fan or do you prefer watching other types of sport? Let us know in the comments below!

Men's Hundred final

Reuters

Trent Rockets were crowned men's Hundred champions after beating Manchester Originals by two wickets with just two balls to spare in a tense final at Lord's.

Sam Cook took 4-18 as the Rockets restricted the Originals to 120-9 after 100 balls.

Chasing just 121 to win, a late batting collapse left the Trent Rockets 110-8 and the Nottingham side needed 11 to win from the final set of five balls.

Captain Lewis Gregory rose to the challenge hitting a six, followed by a four and a single to seal a win with two balls to spare, ending the Originals six-game winning run.

It was the Trent Rockets first Hundred title.

After the match Lewis said: "To win a final here is amazing and the crowd have been fantastic tonight and throughout the whole competition."

Women's Hundred final

PA Media

Oval Invincibles won the women's Hundred for the second year in a row with another victory over Southern Brave.

In a repeat of last year's final, the Invincibles restricted the Brave to 101-7 after the Southampton side suffered a dramatic collapse of five wickets for 11 runs.

Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey led the way for the Oval Invincibles, steering the London side to a five-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

Kapp ended as top scorer on 37 not out and her captain Suzie Bates was full of praise for her teammate.

"The way Kapp batted was awesome," Bates said.

"One hundred percent she's one of the best all-rounders in the world and she showed why," she added.