Cost of living: How children's lives are being affected

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's report on the cost of living from a school in Dundee, Scotland.

Children going back to school have been telling Newsround how the cost of living crisis is affecting them.

The cost of living crisis has been caused by the price of things going up, but the amount of money people are getting hasn't gone up as much.

For many people it means they have to make tough choices on how to spend their money and what they need to cut back on.

Sometimes it means cutting back on treats or extra activities and sometimes it means having to reduce how much they spend on things like food and fuel.

Transport costs like petrol have also risen sharply.

Gas and electricity has gone up as well as the cost of food, clothes and other goods and services.

Children at one primary school in Dundee in Scotland told Newsround about the changes they have noticed.

Like many families, some children have noticed this already. "Mum and dad are like 'put a jumper on because they can't turn on the heaters,'" said one.

Worried about the cost of living crisis? If there have been changes to your life because there is less money it is okay to feel upset or overwhelmed. Understanding why things are changing can be helpful as well as knowing that lots of people are experiencing similar things. It maybe helpful to talk to a parent or guardian about it. If your health and wellbeing is being affected and you don't know who to talk to call Childline on 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk

Another pupil said: "If we're going out we don't get dropped off, we get the bus because we don't want to waste all the petrol for school and stuff."

"The internet prices have been going up and it's hard to pay," said another, with one child adding that they are only allowed to use the internet for a short amount of time.

As there are a lot of children from families that are on lower incomes, this primary school in Dundee has already got a number of things in place to support its pupils.

This school in Dundee has a trolley at the door with food that families can take

There is a trolley at the door with essential food items that parents and children can take home, and P7 pupils go round with toast every morning for kids who might have skipped breakfast.

Recent research from the Child Poverty Action Group said school activities, school trips and non-uniform days can be a big strain on families because of costs.

The primary school that Newsround visited avoids this with free school trips and activities.

The headteacher at the school said everyone there is determined to make sure families get the help they need.

"We have supported families with heating vouchers or things like onesies so the children are properly dressed for bed so it's warm," she said.

The Scottish government told Newsround: "We know this is a worrying time and we're doing everything within our limited powers and finite budgets to help children, their parents and carers. However, most of the key policy levers are held by the UK Government and we continue to call on them to take urgent action."

The UK government said it is working to reduce pressure on families.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We know schools and families are facing increased cost pressures more broadly, which is why we are providing over £37 billion to help households with the greatest need and supporting families through the Household Support Fund."