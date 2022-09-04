play
Watch Newsround

The athletes competing in the School Games

The School Games National Finals took place at Loughborough University from 1 – 4 September 2022.

School-age athletes from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland take part in 10 different sports during the event.

Shanequa went to Loughborough to talk to three of the young people taking part - 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball and Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist, Charlie; Sienna, the captain of the England hockey team and one of the youngest competitors Scarlett who has been playing wheel chair tennis for just a year and a half.

Watch more videos

The athletes competing in the School Games
Video

The athletes competing in the School Games

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'
Video

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

How do you help a lion with ear ache?
Video

How do you help a lion with ear ache?

What's in this week's Strange News?
Video

What's in this week's Strange News?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

Leah Williamson, Jess Fishlock and Caroline Weir

England qualify for Fifa Women's World Cup

comments
Serena won the US Open in 1999, which was her first Grand Slam singles win. This meant she became only the second African-American woman to win a Grand Slam singles tournament. The Williams sisters also won the doubles title that year.
image

Look back over the ace career of Serena Williams

Risso's dolphins

Pod of dolphins spotted from supermarket car park

comments
Newsround Home