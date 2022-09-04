The School Games National Finals took place at Loughborough University from 1 – 4 September 2022.

School-age athletes from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland take part in 10 different sports during the event.

Shanequa went to Loughborough to talk to three of the young people taking part - 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball and Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist, Charlie; Sienna, the captain of the England hockey team and one of the youngest competitors Scarlett who has been playing wheel chair tennis for just a year and a half.