Swim cap for afro hair no longer banned in top level competitions

A cap for afro hair has been approved for use in top-level swimming competitions.

Designed for thick, curly hair and styles such as dreadlocks, weaves and braids - the special cap had been banned at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Now, manufacturer Soul Cap described the new decision by swimming governing body the Fédération Internationale de Natation (Fina), as "a huge step in the right direction".

Afro-textured hair is naturally drier than other hair types and the chemicals used in swimming pool water can dry it out more, leading to hair damage.

Last year, Fina had said the caps were unsuitable for competitions such as the Olympics and banned them because they didn't follow "the natural form of the head".

At the time, many swimmers criticised the ban on the caps, with some saying it would discourage black people from participating in swimming.

Following the criticism, Fina said it would review the situation and added that it understood "the importance of inclusivity and representation".

The most recent figures from a 2020 report by Sport England showed that far more white children are taking part in swimming (29.3%) compared with 20.1% of black children or 21.9% of Asian children.

Why is everyone's hair different? Your hair could be straight, wavy, curly, or kinky. The type of hair that you have is decided by the shape of your hair follicles - tiny parts of your skin that grow hair. People with very curly hair have follicles that are oval-shaped and people with straight hair have round follicles.

Alice Dearing, the first black woman to represent Great Britain in an Olympic swimming event, thinks Fina reversing the decision is a good move to encourage children of all backgrounds into the pool.

"It sets a precedent for the sport; for choice, inclusivity and acceptance. Giving swimmers the option is what this is all about. Self expression & love."

Getty Images Alice Dearing - the first black swimmer to represent Team GB at an Olympic level - says the decision is "giving swimmers the option"

Soul Cap, the manufacturers of the cap, said the decision was not "just about the Olympics and other high-profile events" but "competitive swimming at every level".

"[It's] bringing inclusive swimwear into competitive swimming, and helping to bring down some of the obstacles that are keeping swimmers away from the sport," the company said.