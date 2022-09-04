Couple find £250,000 worth of coins under their kitchen floor!

Getty Images More than 260 gold coins were found

Imagine standing on £250,000 worth of gold coins, literally!

A couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, from North Yorkshire unearthed more than 200 gold coins when having their floor re-laid!

They have lived in their home for 10 years with no idea what was right under their feet.

When having their floor re-laid and replaced, the couple spotted an old cup which was filled with hundreds of coins!

What exactly did the couple find?

The couple had the coins assessed by an expert who found that amongst the 264 coin collection there were a couple of rare finds!

The first was a George I guinea from 1720 which has an error, there's no King's face but two tail sides to the coin.

This coin alone is expected to sell for £4,000 at auction.

The other was a Charles II guinea from 1675 which has a spelling error, it reads CRAOLVS instead of CAROLVS.

That coin is expected to sell for around £1,000.

What do the experts say?

The coins will go to auction in October 2022!

The couple were curious about their find and wanted to know more about them so contacted a company known as Spink & Son.

After some research it was discovered that the couples' home was owned by a family known as the Fernley-Maisters.

The coins belonged to Joseph Fernley and his wife Sarah Maister.

They were a wealthy and important family with some members even serving as members of Parliament in the early 1700s.

Auctioneer Gregory Edmund said: "It is extraordinarily rare for hoards of English gold coins to ever come onto the marketplace.

This find of over 260 coins is also one of the largest on archaeological record from Britain. They're not mint perfect coins, they are coins that have had a hard life....

As a coin specialist of many years experience, I cannot recall a similar discovery in living memory."

The coins will be sold at auction in October 2022.