The Masked Dancer: Pick your favourite costume as dance show returns!

ITV Pictures

The Masked Dancer - the show where celebrities strut their stuff disguised as colourful characters - is back this Saturday!

The ITV guessing game is returning to our screens from 3 September, with new panellist Peter Crouch joining Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse - all trying to guess the celebrity identities from their dance moves.

Former footballer Crouch, who was known for his own robot dance goal celebration, is stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, but Mo will be back to join the others on the panel later in the series.

Joel Dommett, who also presents The Masked Singer, once again returns as host for this series and will introduce the celebrities showing off their fancy footwork.

Twelve costumes concealing famous masked faces have been revealed including Pearly King, Scissors and Pillar and Post - the first ever dancing duo on the series.

After each dancing performance, the studio audience will be asked to vote for their favourites, with the most popular remaining in the competition.

Last summer, Carwash aka former Olympic gymnast Louis Smith won the title, but who's your favourite this year?

You can choose by picking from the list of 12 that have been revealed below.

Don't forget to leave us a comment about your fave costume and if you're looking forward to the show's return!