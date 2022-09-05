How to Train Your Dragon author wants to answer your questions!

BBC / Getty Images / Hachette

Author Cressida Cowell is paying the Newsround team a visit and she wants to answer YOUR questions.

You may recognise Cressida as the writer of the How to Train Your Dragon series and another series called The Wizards of Once.

The former children's laureate is now releasing a brand new book called Which Way to Anywhere.

Which Way to Anywhere follows the story of K2 O'Hero and his magical ability to draw maps that reveal incredible real worlds for his siblings to explore.

Ask Cressida Cowell a question

Want to know what it's like to be a famous author? Or how Cressida comes up with her ideas? Or maybe you want to know who her favourite dragon is?

If you have anything you'd like to ask Cressida then leave a comment below and there's a chance she could answer your question!