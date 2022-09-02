play
National Cinema Day: Where do you prefer to watch films?

Kids ready to watch a filmGetty Images

It's time to grab your popcorn and settle down with some snacks!

It's National Cinema Day today - a chance for movie fans to celebrate the big silver screen.

Many people enjoy a trip to the cinema to see the latest blockbuster or film release, while others prefer to get their movie fix from streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+.

So we want to hear from YOU! Do you prefer watching films at the cinema or at home?

Have your say in our vote below and let us know in the comments what you think!

