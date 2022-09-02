Women's World Cup 2023: What do the Home Nations need to qualify?

Getty Images

The Women's World Cup will take place next summer, and very soon we'll know what teams will be competing.

That's because the group stages are almost over, with the final few games due to be played over the coming weeks.

Northern Ireland can no longer qualify but England, Scotland and Wales are all still on track for a place at next year's tournament,

It will take place in Australia and New Zealand next year from 20 July to 20 August.

The top teams in each of the nine European qualifying groups will automatically go through to the 32-team event, while the nine runners-up will go onto advance to the play-offs.

Keep reading to find out what England, Scotland and Wales need to do to secure their place at the tournament.

England

The Lionesses made history this summer with their 2-1 win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at London's Wembley Stadium and they'll no doubt be wanting to get their hands on another trophy next year!

England are top of Group D and have a perfect record of eight wins from eight.

This result means they are on the verge of automatic qualification, and only need one point from their two remaining games to go through.

The Lionesses face Austria in Vienna on Saturday but if they slip up they will get a second opportunity in their final game against Luxembourg, who they beat 10-0 last year.

Scotland

Getty Images Scotland are already guaranteed a play-off place for next year's World Cup

Scotland are currently second in Group B and have already secured a spot in the play-offs.

They will play the Faroe Islands in their final qualifier on Tuesday.

The team are currently in second place, with four points more than Hungary in the Group.

In the same group is Spain, who lost to England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022. They automatically qualified after their 2-0 victory over Scotland in April.

Wales

Getty Images Could Wales qualify for their first major tournament?

Wales are also currently second in their Group - Group I - but they have a tougher challenge if they want to reach the play-offs for the first time.

The team need to secure four points from their remaining two matches - one of which takes place in Greece on Friday.

The play-off spot is likely to come down to their final match, when they take on Slovenia in Cardiff next Tuesday.

France have already qualified after winning all eight of their games.