Blue Peter launch a Minecraft competition!

Minecraft Education Minecraft Education has created its own version of the Blue Peter studio, complete with Henry the dog!

Blue Peter has launched a brand new competition with Minecraft Education which challenges children to put their Minecraft skills to the test.

Kids aged six to fifteen are being asked to build what the show represents to them either now, or in the future.

Those who fancy taking part can build a world full of fun that's inspirational, packed with adventure and creativity.

Participants are also being encouraged to think about sustainability, as well as designing an inclusive and welcoming community when it comes to their creations.

Minecraft Education Children are being asked to build what Blue Peter represents to them

Children who'd like to enter can build their Blue Peter world in the Minecraft game itself, or they can submit a design on paper and then create a guided tour to describe their ideas.

So what's in store for the winner of the competition? They'll be given the once in a lifetime opportunity to go behind the scenes at Minecraft HQ in Stockholm for a VIP tour!

They'll also get the chance to meet the team and find out what it takes to be a software developer, with an opportunity to play in the Blue Peter world they've come up with.

The competition's 30 runners up will also be recognised, with each one receiving an orange Blue Peter badge.

"Sandbox games are great for letting peoples creativity shine and I'm looking forward to seeing all the fun ideas people will come up with," said YouTube creator, Smallish Beans, who launched the competition live on Blue Peter.

"Good luck to everyone as it's a great prize!"

Minecraft Education What do you think of this Minecraft Blue Peter studio?

"I'm so excited to go on this once in a lifetime trip for a VIP tour of one of the world's most popular gaming studios with our competition winner," said Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy.

"This really is an awesome opportunity, so get creative and let us know what Blue Peter would look like if it wasn't a programme, but a place. We want you to show us what Blue Peter means to you and I'm so looking forward to seeing your fabulous ideas!"

If you think you've got what it takes to win, the competition rules can be found on the Blue Peter website.

The competition closes on 2 November 2022 at 5pm and the winner will be announced on Blue Peter early in 2023.