Bristol Zoo is closing, with animals moving to new site

Getty Images Bristol Zoo is closing its Clifton site after 186 years

A trip to the zoo is a popular day out for many, but one of the world's oldest is preparing to shut up shop at its current site for good.

Bristol Zoo, which is currently based in Clifton, will be closing it doors after 186 years.

It'll be moving to a new site at at the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire which is set to open in 2024.

The zoo first opened all the way back in 1836, making it the fifth oldest in the world! It still has many of its original Victorian buildings, such as its gate house, the old giraffe house and its monkey temple.

Bristol Zoo is owned by the Bristol Zoological Society, which made the decision to close the site at Clifton due to financial pressures caused by the pandemic.

It'll now be focusing its resources on its site in South Gloucestershire.

The society has owned the site of the Wild Place Project since the 1960s, but for many years had only used it for breeding and quarantine purposes, rather than opening it to visitors.

In 2013 it opened a 55-hectare walking safari park at the site, and now is planning to house the animals there.

PA Media Bristol Zoo is home to thousands of animals including this cute mouse deer

Staff at Bristol Zoo said they are sad to be leaving the famous city site, but are excited by the conservation opportunities presented by the more spacious facilities in Gloucestershire.

Dr Grainne McCabe, who is the head of field conservation and science, said the move will allow the zoo to expand its work protecting some of the world's most threatened species.

"One of the best things I think about Wild Place is it will be much more like what I feel like when I go in the forest in the wild to see the animals.

"So, as you walk into what might be a large exhibit, but actually it feels like their native habitat - you may see the animal, you may not, which is exactly how I feel when I do my work in the forest."

PA Media It's hoped they'll be a stronger focus on conservation work at Bristol Zoo's new site

Dr McCabe said some of the animals might struggle with the change, but added: "I think that, in the end, it will be a much, much more enjoyable experience for them in a more natural enclosure, and so it really is the best thing for these animals to be moving up to this new site."

Those looking to catch one final glimpse of the zoo at it's current site can do so on Saturday, when Bristol Zoo Gardens will open to the public for the very last time from 9am until 5.30pm.