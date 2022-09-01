Paris 2024: Who's on the national skateboard park team?

Getty Images Lola Tambling (left), Andy Macdonald (centre) and Sky Brown (right) are all on team GB's skateboard park team

There are just two years left before one of the world's biggest sporting events takes place in France.

The next Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, and the skateboard park team who'll be representing team GB has officially been announced!

The process for selecting the team members was taken on by the Skateboard GB selection panel.

They looked at a number of different factors including trick difficulty level, range of tricks, competition results and performances to decide which British skateboarders would make up the final team.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sky Brown tells us her dreams for 2022

Each skateboarder's ability to qualify and win a medal at Paris 2024, and their potential to be successful at future competitions such as the LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics were also taken into consideration.

So, which athletes made the cut?

14-year-old Olympic bronze medallist Sky Brown will be representing team GB once again!

The skateboarder impressed at Tokyo 2020 in the women's park skateboarding final, becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympic medallist!

Sky Brown isn't the only youngster to make it onto the Olympic skateboarding team. 16-year-old Bombette Martin will also be representing team GB, as well as 14-year-old Skateboard GB National Champion Lola Tambling, and 13-year-old George O'Neill.

And, at just 12-years-old, Tommy Calvert is the youngest member on the team.

Full line up for team GB's Olympic skateboard park team: Men's Skateboard Park Team: George O'Neill

Andy Macdonald

Tommy Calvert

Jesse Thomas Women's Skateboard Park Team: Sky Brown

Bombette Martin

Lola Tambling

Lilly Strachan

Skateboard GB Team GB's skateboard park team for Paris 2024 has been revealed

Team GB also includes forty-nine-year-old skateboarding legend Andy Macdonald.

Tommy and Andy's inclusion in the line-up means they represent both the youngest and oldest athletes in any international skateboard park team.

"We're so stoked on the 2022 Skateboard GB park team," said Darren Pearcy who is the performance manager at Skateboard GB.

Getty Images Sky Brown won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

"The team consists of an extremely talented group of individuals who we can't wait to see shine on the world stage. We're excited to work with the team and support their development in the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

The full team will be competing at the World Skate Park World Championships in Río de Janeiro at the beginning of October.

It'll be the first Skateboard Park Olympic qualification event in the lead up to the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Are you interested in skateboarding? If so, will you be watching at the next Olympics? Let us know in the comments!