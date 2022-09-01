National Doodle Day: Gruffalo and Horrible Histories artists auction their drawings

Martin Brown/Joe Lycett/ Epilepsy Action These doodles have been shared by illustrator Martin Brown and comedian Joe Lycett

It's National Doodle Day today - a day which aims to raise awareness and money for epilepsy charities.

The event first started in 2004 and is organised by the charity Epilepsy Action.

Famous illustrators and celebrities taking part in the event auction off some of their special drawings and doodles, to help raise money for the epilepsy charity.

Since it began, more than 1,500 celebrities have taken part, raising around £190,000 for the charity.

Take a look below to see which artists are taking part this year...

Which celebrities are taking part this year?

EPilepsy Action Illustrator Axel Scheffler shares his doodles

Gruffalo and Stickman illustrator Axel Scheffler is contributing two drawings to the charity auction, as well as Horrible Histories' illustrator Martin Brown, who is sharing three of his doodles.

Celebrities like actor Sir Ian McKellen (from Lord of the Rings and X-Men), comedian and presenter Joe Lycett (from the Great British Sewing Bee), actress Anjli Mohindra (from the Sarah Jane Adventures), and singer Ella Henderson, have also all shared their doodles.

"National Doodle Day is a fantastic event that gives people the opportunity to own a unique piece of art created by their favourite celebrities, artists and illustrators." said Michael King, the fundraising events officer at Epilepsy Action.

"Every doodle sold raises vital funds to support people affected by epilepsy," he said.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a common condition that can affect anybody, at any age.

It usually starts in childhood, or in people over 60, and around 600,000 people in the UK have been diagnosed with it.

Epilepsy affects a person's brain and causes fits or seizures.

According to the charity Epilepsy Action, around one in every 240 children under the age of 16 in the UK will be diagnosed with epilepsy.

"Epilepsy is when something unusual happens in your brain. Your brain is like a very powerful computer. It controls everything you do. When your brain starts sending too many electrical messages, this can make different things happen to your body. These things have lots of names, like fits, seizures, funny turns and attacks."

Find out more about what it's like to live with epilepsy here.

Do you like doodling? What do you doodle? Let us know in the comments!