La Tomatina: Spanish tomato throwing festival is back
Take a look at these incredible pictures from La Tomatina, a huge tomato-throwing festival that takes place each year in Spain.
The world's biggest food fight - La Tomatina - is back again after being delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images
The tomato-throwing festival takes place in the village of Buñol, near Valencia in Spain, on the last Wednesday of August each year, and this year the festival is celebrating it's 75th anniversary.
Getty Images
Thousands of people from all over the world gather to take part in the festival where people throw old, overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other for fun! Some people wear goggles to help protect their eyes from the pulp.
Getty Images
Around 130 tonnes of tomatoes were thrown this year. These guys are getting involved in some serious tomato squelching!
Getty Images
La Tomatina begins when a truck containing the tomatoes rolls into the Plaza del Pueblo around 11am. Next, the festival is supposed to start when someone has climbed to the top of a two-story high, greased-up wooden pole in order to grab some ham at the top. However, as this can take a long time, often the food fight starts when the water cannons start spraying.
Getty Images
The event has been running since around 1944, however, no one is sure how the festival officially started.
Getty Images
After one hour of tomato-fighting, no more tomatoes can be thrown and the cleaning begins. This involves using fire engines to spray down the streets, and locals using brushes to clear the tomato pulp off houses and streets.