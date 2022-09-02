WWE Clash in the Castle: 70,000 fans to watch event in Cardiff

Getty Images

Wrestling fans get ready, WWE is hitting Wales for their first UK stadium show in more than 30 years!

Saturday's Clash in the Castle event held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium is expected to be watched by 70,000 fans in attendance.

Scottish WWE star Drew McIntyre has said he is excited to perform in front of UK fans, describing them as "the best in the world".

Saturday's event is the first major WWE show in the UK since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium back in 1992!

Speaking to the BBC, McIntyre said he cannot wait: "The biggest thing is our WWE universe, our fans are so loud and so wild and so passionate, but the ones in the UK are the best in the world.

"I'm not just saying that because I'm from here. They're genuinely the loudest."

The wrestling superstar also added that he's been learning Welsh in the grounds of Cardiff Castle in preparation for the big show.

You've got the fireworks, the pyrotechnics, I come out in a kilt, my five-foot sword shoots fire. Drew McIntyre , WWE Superstar

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. "The UK will get a WWE Slam" says Drew McIntyre (from 2020)

McIntyre will be competing in the main event at Clash in the Castle, as he faces title holder, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It's also rumoured that heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury - who is a big fan of WWE - could make an appearance at the event in Cardiff.

WWE SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan visited a ChildLine centre in Cardiff ahead of Saturday's show

The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title will also be on the line in Wales, as current champion Liv Morgan takes on Shayna Baszler.

Fans should also expect mixed martial arts legend Ronda Rousey to be involved at ringside too.

Other matches taking place on the night include Matt Riddle v Seth Rollins in what is sure to be an entertaining contest between the two superstars.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Rolling with Rollins: Newsround meets WWE's Seth Rollins

There will also be a six-woman tag team match involving Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka taking on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

The Intercontinental title is on the line as Gunther takes on Sheamus and legendary wrestlers Edge and Rey Mysterio, with his son Dominik Mysterio, face The Judgment Day tag team of Finn Bálor and Damian Priest along with Rhea Ripley.

As part of the event in Wales, the WWE has announced it will fund 12 centres of UK children's charity ChildLine on the day of the show at a cost of £30,000.

Are you a WWE fan? Are you excited for the wrestling to be in the UK? Let us know in the comments!